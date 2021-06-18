FILE- In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 file photo, Andris Nelsons conducts a joint concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Germany's visiting Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra at Symphony Hall in Boston. The BSO said Friday it will open the 2021-2022 season on Sept. 30 after an 18-month live-audience performance hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)