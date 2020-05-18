A Massachusetts doctor charged with killing his wife is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge.
Dr. Ingolf Tuerk, 58, of Dover, faces arraignment in Dedham District Court in connection with the killing of Kathleen McLean, according to a statement from the Norfolk district attorney's office.
McLean, 45, had last been seen at the couple's home in the wealthy Boston suburb on Thursday, authorities said. Her dead body was found not far from the home late Saturday night.
Tuerk was once a prominent urologist at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Boston
He was formally terminated from Steward Medical Group, which operates St. Elizabeth's, in February according to a statement from a Steward spokesman.
In November, Tuerk agreed to pay $150,000 to resolve allegations that he caused his employer to inappropriately bill the state's Medicaid Program, according to the Massachusetts attorney general's office.
Howard Cooper, Tuerk's attorney, declined comment on the specifics of the case.
The state Board of Registration in Medicine lists Tuerk's medical license as active, but subject to restrictions.
