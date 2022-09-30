eBay former Senior Director of Safety and Security James Baugh arrives for his sentencing in a cyber stalking case at Moakley Federal Court on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Boston. Baugh was sentenced to almost five years for leading a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included sending live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath and other disturbing deliveries to their home. (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via AP)