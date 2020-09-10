FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. In August 2020, the couple was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for paying bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)