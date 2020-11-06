CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — The police chief in a strongly Latino suburb of Boston is warning residents of fraudulent immigration removal orders claiming to come from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said Thursday that the federal agency's office in Massachusetts has confirmed it did not issue the letters. Homeland Security oversees federal immigration enforcement matters.
Kyes tweeted an image of the notices circling in the tiny city north of Boston. Dated Oct. 13 and with the Homeland Security emblem at the top, the letter claims the agency is "aware of your unlawful presence and employment in the country" and is monitoring their residence and employment.
The letter goes on to order recipients to "leave the country immediately on your own" by Oct. 31 or "we will deploy a swat team to extract you."
It's not clear how many of the missives were sent out, but Kyes said residents should simply disregard them.
