FILE - In this June 27, 2014, file photo, plates of fried calamari are served at the town dock in Narragansett, R.I., after Gov. Lincoln Chafee signed legislation to give the squid dish official status as Rhode Island's state appetizer. During the August 2020 televised virtual Democratic National Convention's roll call voting, the state's Democratic Party chair Joseph McNamara stood on a beach with a restaurateur holding a heaping plate of the squid and proclaimed Rhode Island the "calamari comeback state."

(AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)