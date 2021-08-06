BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts tax collections in July totaled $2.25 billion. That's $110 million or 5.1% more than the actual tax collections in July 2020.
July is typically one of the smaller tax collection months because no quarterly estimated payments are due for most individuals and businesses, state Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said Thursday.
Historically, roughly 6.7% of annual revenue, on average, has been received during July.
"July revenue included increases relative to July 2020 collections in sales tax, non-withheld income tax, and the 'all other taxes' category, and decreases in withholding and corporate and business taxes," said Commissioner Snyder.
The decrease in withholding tax was the result of typical periodic fluctuations, while corporate and business taxes decreased compared to July 2020 due to the unusually high collections in that month as a result of the deferral of the income tax return and payment deadline and the waiver of penalties for corporate excise returns and payments, Snyder said.
