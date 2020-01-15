BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Three people were injured, one critically, on Tuesday when scaffolding they were working with at a Massachusetts home came in contact with power lines, police said.
Beverly police responded to a report that two workers had fallen from the roof at about 10:30 a.m., Officer Michael Boccuzzi said.
Officers and medical personnel who responded to the scene discovered that three construction workers were attempting to raise scaffolding when a pole fell and struck the power line, shocking all three of them.
All three were taken to Beverly Hospital, one of them in critical condition. The injuries to the other two are not considered life threatening.
No names were released.
The accident is under investigation.
