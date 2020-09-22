BOSTON (AP) — The person who died after getting struck by a vehicle at a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus yard has been identified as a "dedicated and hardworking" employee who had worked for the agency for nearly two decades.
Bernadin Etienne, 62, died at the hospital shortly after he was struck by a bus at facility in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood at about 5 a.m. Monday, MBTA officials said. He was on his way to report for the start of his shift.
"Today, we just take a moment to remember Bernadin, an 18-year employee of the MBTA and someone who was well-liked by his colleagues and performed admirably at his duties," T General Manager Steve Poftak said at a board meeting later Monday.
In a letter to employees, Poftak and the president of Boston Carmen's Union wrote that Etienne was a "dedicated and hardworking employee" and "we miss him already."
The death remains under investigation. The driver of the vehicle that struck Etienne "is out of service while the investigation proceeds," a T spokesman said.
