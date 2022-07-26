Volodymr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., right, charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle club members in a 2019 crash, is seated during his trial with defense attorney Steve Mirkin, left, at attorney Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, N.H., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, reckless conduct and driving under the influence in the June 21, 2019, crash. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)