BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing more than $260,000 in Social Security retirement benefits intended for a relative, federal prosecutors said.
Debbie Moore, 57, of Springfield, was ordered by a judge Tuesday to spend the first six months of her probationary period under house arrest and also ordered to pay full restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
The money intended for Moore's aunt-in-law was deposited into a bank account controlled by Moore from November 2003 through February 2018 even though her relative had died, prosecutors said.
She used the money for various personal expenses, authorities said.
She pleaded guilty in September to a charge of theft of government money.
