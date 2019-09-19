WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — State police say a student was among three people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Massachusetts.
The bus, a box truck and a car were involved in the crash at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 north in Westwood near the Dedham line.
There were 14 children on the bus. In addition to the student, the bus driver and the driver of the car, which became lodged under the bus, were taken to the hospital.
Police described all injuries as minor.
The age of the students was not disclosed.
The crash, which caused major headaches during the morning commute, is under investigation.
