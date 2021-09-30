NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two women in their 80s died Wednesday when the car in which they were passengers crashed into a house in a suburban Boston neighborhood, police said.
The car, driven by an 89-year-old man, crashed into a home in Needham at about 10:20 a.m., police said on Facebook. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
His two passengers, an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, were also taken to the hospital but not survive, police said.
No names were released, but police say all three lived in town.
No one in the home was hurt.
Images from the scene showed heavy front-end damage to the car, and minor damage to the home.
The crash remains under investigation by the Needham police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and no charges have been filed.
