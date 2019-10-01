BOSTON (AP) — Immigrant rights activists have rallied in Boston against the Trump administration's efforts to deport Cambodian refugees .
About 100 people chanted and held signs in front of the federal immigration courthouse Monday. Organizers argue that many of those facing deportation this week served criminal sentences years ago but are now contributing to their communities.
Saray Im, a 44-year-old Lynn resident, says he's among 10 Massachusetts residents originally from Cambodia who must report to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday. His wife says his likely deportation would rip apart their family.
Demonstrations are also planned in San Francisco and Sacramento.
ICE said Monday it doesn't target individuals based on race or ethnicity but focuses on those with criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, or considered a national security or public safety threat.
