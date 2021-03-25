Rhode Island Democratic state Sen. Jonathon Acosta addresses the state Senate, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Sapinsley Hall, on the campus of Rhode Island College, in Providence, R.I. With women and people of color elected in historic numbers in many states, legislatures are being forced to confront longstanding dress codes that are increasingly viewed as sexist and racist. The auditorium at Rhode Island College is being used by the Senate during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)