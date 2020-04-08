In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, Father Brian Mahoney waits for the next churchgoers confession, held in the parking lot due to the virus outbreak, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chelmsford, Mass. After Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order prohibiting most gatherings of over 10 people due to the coronavirus, the parish moved their confessional outdoors with drive-up service. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)