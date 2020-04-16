BOSTON (AP) — A young woman has been fatally shot and an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in her death, Boston police said.
The victim was killed in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Anthony Kelley and charged him with murder and several firearms offenses, police said. It was not clear if he had an attorney.
No possible motive or relationship between the victim and suspect was immediately disclosed.
The victim was described by police only as a "female victim in her late teens" and her name was not made public.
The shooting remains under investigation.
