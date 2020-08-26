BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents receiving unempoloyment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a temporary boost of $300 per week, state officials say.
The announcement Monday follows approval Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency of Gov. Charlie Baker's application for money to cover three weeks of enhanced checks.
The money is coming from President Donald Trump's order to FEMA to distribute up to $44 billion to states after Congress failed to extend a program that had provided $600 a week in extra jobless benefits under pandemic stimulus legislation passed in March. That ended in July.
Baker previously said he didn't like Trump's approach to providing more aid.
"But if this program is there and it turns out to be the only thing that's there, I don't think Massachusetts should pass on that," he said.
CAUTIOUS REOPENING FOR COLLEGES
State officials are in regular contact with local colleges and universities to talk about the return of students in the fall, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
Baker said officials only expect about half the number of college students who normally migrate to the state to attend the fall semester in person given the ongoing efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
He also warned against large gatherings that can easily lead to outbreaks like the Biogen conference as a Boston hotel in February.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 350 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to about 8,730 and its confirmed caseload to more than 116,700.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 320 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,735 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A review of nursing homes that experienced coronavirus outbreaks found no correlation between their ventilation systems and how the virus spread through the facilities, the state health commissioner said Tuesday.
The state hired outside investigators to review ventilation at 28 long-term care facilities, including the hourly air exchange rate and how often filters were replaced. The systems varied widely in age and design, but the results showed no patterns in terms of the virus, said Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
“We have some facilities that have very modern air exchange systems where you have regular cycling of the air, and you have some facilities that don’t have a robust air exchange system, and both had outbreaks,” she said. “I thought that was going to make a significant difference, and it didn’t seem to have the impact that I thought it was going to have.”
Investigators did recommend increasing the air exchange in residents’ rooms and common areas, and adding ultraviolet light protection in duct systems, Shibinette said. And the state is still encouraging schools and businesses to review their own systems. The requirement that federal virus relief aid be spent by the end of the year may make it difficult for schools to complete major upgrades, but the state is exploring how it could help fund such projects, said Gov. Chris Sununu.
ABSENTEE VOTING
About 30,000 New Hampshire voters already have cast their ballots for the Sept. 8 primary thanks to the temporary expansion of absentee voting because of the coronavirus.
About 72,000 absentee ballots have been requested for the primary so far, and roughly 30,000 have been turned in, the secretary of state's office told WMUR-TV.
Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan is urging voters to get their ballots in the mail by Tuesday, Sept. 1, to ensure they arrive on time, or to consider dropping them off with town and city clerks in person. No mail will be delivered the day before the primary because it is Labor Day.
In a typical year, absentee ballots make up 10% of the total. This year, anyone concerned about COVID-19 is allowed to vote absentee.
THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday, 7,150 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 16 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 429. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 29 new cases per day on Aug. 10 to 19 new cases per day on Aug. 24.
The state announced an outbreak Tuesday at the Rockingham County jail, where 10 inmates and one staff member testing positive.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
MAINE
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A pair of outbreaks in the state of Maine that originated more than 200 miles apart appear to be related, public health authorities in the state said Tuesday.
Maine health authorities have been battling outbreaks that originated at a wedding in Millinocket and the York County Jail. Those places are about 230 miles (370 kilometers) apart, but appear linked by a staff member from the jail who attended the wedding and tested positive, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Nirav Shah said.
The overlap shows “how aggressively and how opportunistically this virus can spread,” Shah said.
“It can be the uninvited guest at every single wedding, party and event here in Maine,” he said.
The state has been working to control both outbreaks. The jail outbreak has sickened at least 18 people and the wedding outbreak has sickened at least 60.
LOW HOSPITALIZATION RATE
The state's rate of hospitalization due to to coronavirus is far lower than the national average, Shah said. The state's rate is less than one per 100,000 people, he said. The national average is 15 per 100,000 people, he said.
The state's percent positivity rate for the last week is 0.74%, Shah said. The national average is about ten times that, he said.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Maine officials are offering a back-to-school toolkit to help schools navigate reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
The materials will include videos, posters and resources about coronavirus, the Maine Department of Labor said. The materials will help identify symptoms and provide information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The toolkit will be “a multitude of resources that will help students with hand hygiene, wearing face coverings at school, and social/physical distancing,” the labor department said in a statement.
The materials are also designed to help employees and students handle the stress of the upcoming school year, the department said in a statement.
THE NUMBERS
Twelve additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Maine CDC said Tuesday. The state has had more than 4,300 reported cases of the virus. It has also been the site of 131 deaths. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — There have been 60 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Rhode Island and four more virus-related deaths, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The new confirmed cases were out of more than 4,700 test results Monday, a positivity rate of 1.3%.
The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island declined over the past two weeks, going from 2.46% on Aug. 10 to 1.71% on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
There have now been nearly 21,400 confirmed cases and 1,039 deaths in the state, according to the health department.
The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 rose to 87 as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information was available. Eleven of those patients were in intensive care, according to health department numbers.
