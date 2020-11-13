BOSTON (AP) — The former head of a Massachusetts special needs organization pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit group, prosecutors said.
Michelle DeMauro, who was president of the Revere League for Special Needs, was sentenced to six months in jail, which was suspended pending completion of three years of probation. She's also been ordered to pay restitution and complete 150 hours of community service, state Attorney General Maura Healey said.
The 49-year-old Revere resident pleaded guilty Monday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston to larceny and tax evasion charges.
Prosecutors said DeMauro stole more than $42,000 in charitable funds from the organization and used it on personal expenses ranging from home improvement projects to jewelry, concert tickets, gift cards, an iPhone and more.
DeMauro made many of the personal purchases using the charity's tax-exempt status to avoid paying the state sales tax, Healey's office said.
She also used more than $5,000 in stolen funds to set up an unauthorized 401(k) retirement account with herself as the beneficiary, prosecutors said.
__
This story was first published on Nov. 10, 2020. It was updated on Nov. 12, 2020, to show that DeMauro's jail sentence was suspended, pending completion of three years of probation.
