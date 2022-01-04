BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead and two men injured.
Officers responding to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday found the victims in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, police said in a post on the department's website.
Two male victims, suffering from gunshot wounds not considered life-threatening, were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, police said.
The teenager, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, was also taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was the city's first homicide victim of the year.
She was identified Monday by the Suffolk district attorney's office as Jucelena Gomes.
"The loss of a loved one to violence is one of the most traumatic events an individual and family can ever experience. No one should have to go through that," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "The murder of a child, who has not yet had the opportunity to grow and achieve, is a unique kind of pain."
Although their names were not made public, Rollins said one of the male victims was also a teenager.
No additional details were released. The shootings remain under investigation and no arrests were announced.
