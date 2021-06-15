BOSTON (AP) — The Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives was fitted with a pacemaker at a hospital during a recent trip to Florida, according to a statement released by his office.
"While in Florida for a few days I was admitted to the hospital after experiencing some medical discomfort," Ronald Mariano, 74, said in a statement. "I have taken statin medication for some time but have never had an incident before. After some tests I was fitted with a pacemaker and remained in the hospital to monitor and adjust it."
The Quincy Democrat added that he would continue to see his doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital and hoped to resume a regular schedule "shortly."
Mariano was elected Speaker in December following the resignation of longtime Speaker Robert DeLeo, who took a job at Northeastern University.
He was first elected in 1991.
He had traveled to Florida with his wife, but his office did not say exactly how long he has been gone.
