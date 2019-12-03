MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.
A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston around noon Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.
Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident's yard.
Wenhan Huang tells The Patriot Ledger he was doing yard work when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.
His neighbor, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and fears it could have killed someone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.