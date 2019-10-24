WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man following a road rage incident.
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Graciela Paulino was found guilty of several charges Wednesday by a Middlesex Superior Court jury in the February 2018 shooting of Marc Devoe in Lowell.
Police say the 34-year-old Devoe, of Peabody, and a co-worker were driving on their lunch break when they were involved in a traffic dispute with Paulino.
They say the Lowell woman followed the men before shooting Devoe once in the chest.
Devoe drove for a while longer before crashing into a barrier. He died at the hospital.
Paulino's attorney argued that Devoe was the aggressor.
Paulino will be sentenced on Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.