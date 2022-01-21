TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was treated at the hospital for minor injuries after his cruiser was struck by a man authorities say was driving drunk.
The trooper, who is assigned to the Middleborough Barracks, advised the barracks over his radio at about 10 p.m. Thursday that his cruiser had just been hit by another vehicle in Taunton, according to a statement from state police. The other vehicle remained at the scene.
Other officers responded and determined that the driver of the other vehicle was operating under the influence of alcohol and placed him in custody.
The trooper was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, treated for minor injuries and released just before midnight, state police said.
His name was not released.
The other driver, a 44-year-old Taunton man, was released on bail pending a court date Friday on a drunken driving charge.
