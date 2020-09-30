Tushar Gupta, of Boston, right, uses a mobile device near a window featuring a likeness, left, of chef and social media star known as Salt Bae outside the Nusr-Et Boston restaurant, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Boston. The restaurant opened by the Turkish restaurateur, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was ordered closed Sunday, Sept. 27, because officials said it posed a "imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards." (AP Photo/Steven Senne)