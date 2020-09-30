BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer for a Boston steakhouse opened by the chef and social media star known as Salt Bae apologized Tuesday after the restaurant was shut down for violating coronavirus safety rules.
Dennis Quilty, a lawyer for the Nusr-Et Boston restaurant, told officials on the city License Board that restaurant operators are "very apologetic" and want to "work cooperatively" with the board, police department and other officials, NBC Boston reported.
The restaurant opened by the Turkish restaurateur, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, was ordered closed Sunday because officials said it posed a "imminent threat to public health and public safety resulting from the ongoing and repeated failure to adhere to COVID-19 public safety standards."
Officials said inspectors who visited the restaurant found violations including a "long line of patrons and failure to socially distance."
The restaurant's lawyer said a plan will be submitted to the licensing board and hopefully to the neighborhood association.
LOOSENING RESTRICTIONS
Gyms, museums and libraries in lower-risk communities across Massachusetts will soon be allowed to increase their capacity to 50%, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration said.
Certain communities considered low risk for the virus will be allowed to move to the next step in Phase III of the state's reopening plan starting Monday, officials said.
In those communities, indoor performance venue will be allowed to open at half capacity and a maximum of 250 people, Baker's administration said. Arcades and other recreation businesses will be able to restart activities like roller rinks and laser tag and increase capacity to half. Retail stores will also be able to reopen fitting rooms.
NANTUCKET CASES
Officials on the island of Nantucket say they have identified a cluster of coronavirus cases tied to a church gathering.
A statement posted on the town's website said that Nantucket Cottage Hospital has reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, including some connected to the church gathering. The statement did not say how many cases were tied to the church.
"This incident should serve as a reminder to the community to avoid large gatherings, and always wear a mask when out in public when physical distancing is not possible," officials said.
Nantucket is among the Massachusetts communities considered high risk, judging by the average daily cases per 100,000 residents. Nantucket had reported 88 cases as of last Wednesday.
"To bring this current surge in new cases of COVID-19 under control, we will need the entire island to work together to keep cases down. We urge everyone in the community to stay vigilant," officials said.
LATEST NUMBERS
State public health officials on Tuesday reported eight new deaths and 450 additional confirmed cases, along with another troubling data point: the most patients hospitalized in intensive care since July 4.
Massachusetts' pandemic death toll now stands at 9,210 and its confirmed coronavirus caseload rises to just over 129,240.
Of particular concern, the state Department of Public Health said, was the number of people receiving intensive care for COVID-19. A total of 107 patients were in hospital ICUs as of Tuesday, officials said.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A total of $557,000 is going to the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to support small businesses and promote economic growth in communities amid the pandemic, the state's congressional delegation said Tuesday.
“As the economic fallout spurred by this pandemic worsens, it is essential that New Hampshire businesses have the support they need to survive this crisis," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said in a statement.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, said the fund “is providing critical financial support to communities in need, including to support affordable housing."
The award was allocated by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which enables organizations like the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to increase lending and investment activity in low-income and economically distressed communities.
THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday, a total of 8,233 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 28 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 439.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 34 new cases per day on Sept. 14 to 37 new cases per day on Sept. 28.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police shut down a Providence club for what authorities described as a “blatant disregard” for coronavirus rules, like social distancing and capacity limits.
Police served the Revel Lounge and Bistro with a cease and desist order early Sunday, the Providence Journal reported. Police said the club exceeded its capacity by more than 200 people.
The club's owner, Howard Silverman, denied the allegations and said he is doing his “very best” to follow the rules.
“I take this very seriously," Silverman told the newspaper.
Silverman said there were only 170 to 180 on the premises while police were there and that 239 people are allowed inside the club under the coronavirus restrictions.
LATEST FIGURES
The Rhode Island Department of Public Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths and more than 130 new confirmed cases on Tuesday.
That pushes the state's death toll to 1,113 and the overall number of cases to nearly 24,600.
There were 103 patients in Rhode Island hospitals on Sunday, the most recent date for which data was available. Eight were in intensive care and five were on ventilators, health officials said.
MAINE
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine are recommending that every county jail in the state set up a COVID-19 testing plan as the state continues to grapple with a large outbreak at a jail in Alfred.
An outbreak at York County Jail has sickened more than 80 people. It's connected with a large outbreak that stems from a wedding and reception in northern Maine.
A state report later showed that some of the county jails in the state didn't require inmates and staff to wear masks in the aftermath of the early stages of the Alfred outbreak. One jail wasn't performing symptom checks on staff, and many lacked diversion plans about where to send inmates during an outbreak.
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Maine Department of Corrections are calling for the jails to implement testing plans and protocols for screening and personal protective equipment, according to guidelines issued by the agencies. Guidelines for testing include a recommendation that facilities conduct the testing anytime an inmate or staff member exhibits COVID-19 symptoms.
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah said he had a conference call with the Maine Sheriffs' Association on Monday in which the sheriffs made clear they intended to follow the new guidelines.
"It was clear to me that they are all going in the same direction to assure full, universal compliance," Shah said.
In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:
CHURCH GATHERING
A large church gathering over the weekend has the "potential to be a superspreader" event, a town manager said of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Maine.
Deputy Police Chief Rick Stubbert said the Rev. Jamie Dickson, senior pastor of the Kingdom Life Church in Oakland, indicated the event at his church grew to be larger than planned.
A crowd packed the church on Saturday evening for "Worship Night," featuring a worship leader from California. The event is believed to have far exceeded the state's limit of 50 people at an indoors gatherings because of the pandemic.
Stubbert said the parking lot of the church appeared to be full Friday and Saturday, and there were "a lot of out-of-state plates coming and going."
"Obviously, this has the potential of being a superspreader, so we're trying to figure out exactly what to do and how to move forward," Town Manager Gary Bowman told the Morning Sentinel.
The church canceled an indoor conference that was originally planned for this past weekend.
Instead, the church wrote on Facebook that it would be holding a "worship night" with a livestream option, and the church seemed to acknowledge the event could be controversial. "Please avoid posting this online as you want to be very sensitive to COVID policies and general community concern for larger gatherings," the church wrote.
"This is my first time leading worship in a church in probably four to five months," Sean Feucht, the worship leader, said during the livestream.
He told the gathering he had been in Washington, D.C, with 100,000 people earlier in the day.
Dickson, the pastor, told the newspaper that every person was offered a mask and a personal hand sanitizer bottle, and there were space limitations posted on bathrooms to ensure social distancing. "And CDC guidelines were posted through the church," he wrote.
The event is getting attention after an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Katahdin region became a superspreader event.
That event led to several outbreaks in different parts of the state. Eight deaths and more than 170 cases were linked to the wedding.
THE NUMBERS
An additional 37 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, the Maine CDC said Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed cases is more than 5,300, the Maine CDC said. The number of deaths increased by one to 141. The average number of new cases per day was about 30, which was slightly less than it was a week ago.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
VACCINE ROLL-OUT
The federal government has given Maine more than $720,000 to support the roll-out of a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 when one becomes available. Maine Sens. Susan Collins, a Republican, and Angus King, an independent, said the support "will help to ensure that all Mainers, regardless of age, race, income, or location, are able to access the vaccine and protect themselves against the coronavirus."
Many vaccines against COVID-19 are in development, but there are none approved yet for use in the U.S.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.