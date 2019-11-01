BOSTON (AP) — A high-ranking member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club from Massachusetts has been charged with illegal possession of a gun.
Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Bruce Sartwell was held after his initial court appearance Wednesday pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
Sartwell, who according to authorities is the regional president of the Brockton/East Bridgewater Chapter of the Outlaws, was arrested after authorities say they found an AR-15 style "ghost gun" at his East Bridgewater home. A "ghost gun" is a firearm without any manufacturing or serial numbers.
As a previously convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess guns.
According to a Department of Homeland Security affidavit, the Outlaws are currently involved in a "violent feud" with the Hells Angels.
Sartwell's public defender declined comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.