LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A young mother found dead in a Lowell home last week had been stabbed 58 times and had her neck fractured, prosecutors said Tuesday at the arraignment of her on-and-off boyfriend on a murder charge.
Leonard D. Robinson, 22 of Lowell, pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Dejah Jenkins-Minus and was held without bail.
His attorney, George Murphy, said he had not received any discovery in the case and had no comment.
Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, was found dead of "multiple sharp force injuries" by police conducting a well-being check last Friday, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Authorities think the victim was killed on Thanksgiving Day.
Police went to the home at the request of Jenkins-Minus' family to check on her and her 2-month-old daughter when they didn't show up for a Thanksgiving gathering, prosecutors said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby was later found unharmed.
The suspect had been questioning whether they baby was his, prosecutors said in court.
Police also recovered a knife at the scene "that appears to be consistent with the murder weapon," authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.