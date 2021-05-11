FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks outside the federal courthouse in Boston after his appearance on bribery, extortion and fraud charges. Closing arguments were presented Monday, May 10, 2021 in the former mayor's trial in federal court in Boston. Correia is charged with stealing about two-thirds of almost $400,000 from seven investors who backed his app called SnoOwl. As mayor, authorities say he also extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses seeking to operate in Fall River. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)