BOSTON (AP) — Federal airport security officials say two times in three days they have found guns in travelers' luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration in a statement Wednesday said a 9 mm gun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, was found in an Uxbridge man's luggage on Tuesday. The gun was spotted when the man's belongings entered the X-ray machine.
State police confiscated the handgun, questioned the man and issued him a summons.
The TSA says a .38 revolver and five loose bullets were found in a Worcester County man's luggage on Sunday. He was questioned by police and allowed to leave the airport to secure the weapon.
The TSA didn't release names.
The agency says it has confiscated 14 guns at Logan this year.
