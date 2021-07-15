SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — What started as an argument between roommates ended with one man fatally shooting the other, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement.
Police responding to a 911 call at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday found a man sitting outside the Somerville home with a gun in his hand. He placed it on the ground when ordered to do so by police, and was arrested.
Robert Favreau, 22, was found inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
The 26-year-old suspect faces arraignment Thursday on charges including armed assault to murder. It was not clear if he had an attorney.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect lived in the home and the victim had been staying with him for several months, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.