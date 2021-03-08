BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Bridgewater police are investigating a weekend hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old man dead.
Police found the victim at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday after getting a call from a motorist reporting an unconscious man in the roadway.
"Upon arrival, officers discovered the male victim, who had suffered obvious trauma, and the Bridgewater Fire Department responded to render aid," Bridgewater police said in a statement. "Investigators have preliminarily determined that the man was struck by a motor vehicle."
The victim, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still trying to locate the driver who struck the man. Anyone who thinks they may have information about case is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.