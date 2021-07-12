SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A second person has died following a house fire in Saugus Saturday morning.
WCVB-TV reports the two elderly victims were brother and sister. Authorities have not released their identities, and the fire remains under investigation.
Fire officials say the fire broke out early Saturday morning at the home on Richard Street. Crews from several nearby towns joined in the response. The second victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The badly damaged home will likely have to be demolished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal.
