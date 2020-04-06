RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — A man in his 30s died Sunday in a single car crash on a Massachusetts highway.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 24 in Randolph. State police say they responded to reports of a mattress in the roadway and later found a sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver died on the scene from injuries from the crash, police said.
Police say it's unclear if the mattress on the roadway was a contributing factor to the crash and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
They're also working to identify the driver and contact his next of kin.
