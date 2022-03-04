In this handout photograph provided by Amy Miller, a bronze bell forged in 1834 by Paul Revere's son, Joseph Warren Revere, is readied for shipping in Chino Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2022, for transport to the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, Massachusetts. Amy Miller, the daughter of the California couple who acquired the bell in 1984, says she and her brother donated it to the museum so the public could view and appreciate it. (Amy Miller photo via AP)