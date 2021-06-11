Jennifer, Jayla and Jovan Familia cover the casket of Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia during a funeral Mass at St. John's Catholic Church, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Worcester, Mass. Familia, 38, died Friday, June 4, trying to save 14-year-old Troy Love, who had fallen into a pond. Love also died. (Ashley Green/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)