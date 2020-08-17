BOSTON (AP) — A look at coronavirus-related developments in New England:
MASSACHUSETTS
Some Boston city councilors are frustrated that school officials filed their reopening plan with the state without making a firm decision.
Districts were required by Friday to prepare plans for three different scenarios: in-person classes, remote learning, or a hybrid of the two options. In its plan, Boston Public Schools ruled out a full return but otherwise kept options open.
Councilor Andrea Campbell, who favors a remote start, told the Boston Globe, she was "shocked and disappointed" by the plan.
"Every day the district delays this decision, we lose an opportunity to prepare our students for success and our community loses confidence that this school year will be safe and successful," she said.
Councilor Michelle Wu, who also favors a remote start, agreed.
"It continues to be a very confusing plan that is not fleshed out," Wu said."The most important thing is to have a stable predictable start to the school year."
In a statement Saturday, Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said she understands the urgency as officials work to ensure the plan is "thorough, thoughtful and responsive to our community."
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday said eight more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to nearly 7,000. The number of deaths stood at 423.
MAINE
The Maine Center for Disease Control on Sunday reported an additional 21 people testing positive for the coronavirus but no new deaths. More than 4,100 people have tested positive, and 127 have died.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
VERMONT
Vermont's congressional delegation says the state is getting $2.1 million through the federal CARES Act for a revolving loan fund that will help businesses hurt by the pandemic.
U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch said the money will provide critical financing to small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The recipients include the Vermont Community Loan Fund Inc., which will receive $1 million to capitalize and administer loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Orleans counties.
The Vermont Health Department on Sunday reported five more people testing positive for the virus, bringing the total to 1,515. The number of deaths remained at 58.
SPORTS
EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Public health officials in multiple northeastern U.S. states are investigating the possible spread of the coronavirus among youth hockey players.
The New York State Amateur Hockey Association said last week that some of its players tested positive for the virus after attending a skills clinic in New Hampshire and playing in a tournament in Connecticut. Some players are “very sick,” the association said, and have passed the virus to family members.
While ice hockey competitions are allowed in Connecticut and New Hampshire, they are prohibited in New York and Massachusetts. In a letter distributed last week, the New York association criticized “overzealous coaches and parents” for traveling across state lines.
“Participating in out-of-state tournaments, with players from other states, is not a very smart decision,” it wrote. “These reckless actions resulting in sick players and others will not help our cause at all.”
Chet Murch, general manager of The Rinks at Exeter in New Hampshire, told the Boston Globe that at least a dozen players from New York tested positive after the July 31-Aug. 2 tournament in Connecticut, as did a Massachusetts teenager who competed with a New York team and later attended the New Hampshire clinic.
He said his facility has followed all safety protocols, but the New Hampshire attorney general's office said it is reviewing complaints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.