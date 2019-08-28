HOLDEN, Mass. (AP) — A 300-pound bear struck by a car in Massachusetts has been euthanized.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that state Environmental Police responded to Holden at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports that a bear had been struck by a vehicle near a cemetery and then fled into the woods.
Katie Gronendyke, a spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, says Environmental Police tracked the bear down in the woods and euthanized it when they saw the extent of its injuries.
Holden residents had reported spotting a bear in town earlier in the day, but it's unclear if it was the same one struck by the car.
