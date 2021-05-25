BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is boosting some subway and bus service this summer as ridership continues to increase as the pandemic wanes.
The MBTA carried more riders during the week of May 10 than it has in any week since the COVID-19 pandemic began, WBZ radio reported Monday.
The changes come as all COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts are scheduled to end this Saturday, although passengers will still be required to wear face coverings while on public transportation or in stations.
The T will increase the frequency of the Red, Orange, and Blue line trains as well as Green line trolleys on the C, D and E branches starting on June 20.
Buses will run with greater frequency on dozens of routes on the same date, while several previously eliminated routes will be restored, according to the T.
