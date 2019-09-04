SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man whose car slammed into a pine tree when he lost control on a rain-slick road has died.
The Salem News reports that the man lost control of his vehicle in Salem at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The force of the collision snapped the tree about halfway up the trunk which caused it to fall across the car's windshield, trapping the driver.
The driver was already dead when emergency responders cut the tree away from the car.
The victim's name was not released pending notification of family.
The cause is under investigation.
