LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A man's body has been recovered from a river in Lowell.
Authorities said a passerby contacted police Wednesday afternoon to report that appeared to be a body in a canal.
Police located the body and fire officials removed him from the canal.
The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said the body appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.
The state medical examiner's office is working to determine the man's identity.
