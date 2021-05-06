BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts pulled in about $3.86 billion in tax collections in April, state Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said Wednesday.
That's about $1.88 billion more than the actual collections in April 2020, and $385 million more than predicted for the month.
Year-to-date collections for the current fiscal year — which ends June 30 — are approximately $26.45 billion.
That's about $3.4 billion or 14.8% more than collections in the same period of the prior fiscal year, and $1.83 billion or 7.4% more than expected.
"April revenue included increases in most major categories relative to benchmarks and collections in the same period of FY2020," Snyder said in a press release.
"However, historical comparisons should be viewed with caution due to the pandemic-induced recession, the late start to the 2021 tax filing season, and responsive measures enacted in 2020 and 2021 designed to mitigate the impact of COVID-19," he added.
