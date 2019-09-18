WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two more men have been arraigned in connection with a burned body found in Worcester.
The Telegram & Gazette reports the defendants denied knowing a bundle they moved Sept. 10 contained the body of 30-year-old Benjamin Pacheco.
Authorities say surveillance footage captured Rafael Guzman, Primitivo Matos, and Daniel Luis Rivera putting a bundle wrapped in bubble wrap in the trunk of a car. Police say Pacheco appears to have suffered a neck wound .
Matos and Rivera pleaded not guilty to charges of accessory after the fact of murder on Monday.
Lawyer Jeffrey Goldstein says Rivera didn't know he was "moving a dead body."
Matos' attorney said his client is "ably employed" and pays child support for three children.
Guzman pleaded not guilty Friday.
