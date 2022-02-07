Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.