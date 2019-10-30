NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a reported break-in and sexual assault at a Massachusetts College.
The Berkshire Eagle reports that Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Police Chief Daniel Colonno said in an email that a man entered an unlocked townhouse on the North Adams campus at about 3 a.m. Saturday, went into an upstairs bedroom, and fondled the victim.
The man fled when the victim woke up.
The college in a statement said a suspect is under investigation but had no further comment because of the ongoing investigation.
Colonno said the report serves as a reminder to students to lock doors and ground-level windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police.
