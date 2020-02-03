CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — A woman visiting a Massachusetts prison with two young children was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the facility over the weekend, prisons officials say.
The package of eight suboxone strips was found in the possession of an inmate who had received them from a visitor in the visiting area at MCI-Concord at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a state Department of Correction tweet.
The visitor was interviewed by state police. Because the woman had two children with her, she was not arrested but will be summoned to court. The department did not release her name.
The woman's car was towed from the prison lot because state police determined it had the wrong plates attached to it, authorities said. The visitor and the children got a ride from relatives.
Suboxone is used to treat heroin addiction but can be misused to get high. It can sell for as much as $200 per strip in prison, the Department of Correction said.
