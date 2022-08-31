FILE - A sign announces a water ban, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Scituate, Mass. The silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions may be that the arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors, and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)