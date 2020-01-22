BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Two people died and a third person was injured in a crash early Wednesday morning not far from a Massachusetts high school, police said.
The two-vehicle crash in Braintree occurred just after 4 a.m., police said.
All three victims were male, but police did not immediately disclose their names or ages.
A pickup truck heading south collided with a sedan heading in the opposite direction, police said.
Both occupants of the sedan died, one at the scene and the other at the hospital.
The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The crash occurred near Braintree High School, causing road closures that caused issues with children trying to get to school. The roads have since reopened.
