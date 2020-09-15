BOSTON (AP) — MBTA officials are beginning to envision a post-COVID-19 public transit system — one that may include changes to services given a possible looming budget gap.
The main problem is ridership, which plunged at the beginning of the pandemic as riders fled the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority system in fear of being exposed to the coronavirus.
Since then, ridership has ticked up, but not dramatically.
"We are beginning to see modest increases in ridership," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a meeting Monday of the MBTA's Fiscal and Management Control Board.
Poftak credited some of that slight uptick on universities coming back into session that are located along the Green Line.
But another, perhaps larger, factor that continues to weigh down ridership is the reluctance of some of the state's largest companies — particularly those in the greater Boston area — to require all of their employees to return to their offices and instead let them to continue working from home.
That means fewer public transit commuters, a trend that could continue into 2021.
At the moment, the system is meeting very modest revenue projections, according to transit officials.
But as those projections rise dramatically in the first part of 2021, officials say there's no guarantee that actual ridership and revenues will increase to meet those estimates.
MBTA officials said that as they try to re-imagine a post-COVID-19 MBTA, there are several possible outcomes for those who rely on the public transit system.
Riders may have to walk further, pay more, transfer more or switch transit modes (buses, subway trains, commuter rails) more frequently during their trips. The frequency of trips may also be pared back and some routes may be restructured.
"You can't provide services you can't pay for," said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, adding that officials should "not get too excited" about how quickly fare revenue may return to pre-pandemic levels.
Pollack and others say the pandemic has also provided the MBTA with a chance to take a closer look at the level and scope of service they provide and whether there are better ways to serve those most in need of public transit.
DOVER HOUSE PARTY
A second Massachusetts high school is delaying the beginning of in-person learning after students held a house party amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew W. Keough, superintendent of Dover-Sherborn Public Schools, said in an email to parents Monday that school would begin remotely for all high school students as a result of the party held Friday night, WFXT-TV reported.
Police responded to the party that had up to 150 people who weren't wearing marks or social distancing and were "drinking in excess," he said.
"In choosing to flout the rules set down by society in the pandemic, they have now put us all at risk," Keough said.
Emergency board of health meetings were held this weekend in Dover and Sherborn. The high school's hybrid learning plan is now delayed until Sept. 21, the TV station reported.
Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School also recently announced that it would switch to remote-only learning after dozens of students attended a party without taking proper coronavirus-prevention measures.
That party involved alcohol and a "complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID," Lincoln-Sudbury Principal Bella Wong said in a letter to the school community.
Because it's not clear exactly who attended the party, the Sudbury Board of Health is mandating that all high school students must undergo full remote learning for 14 days.
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
Massachusetts reported nine newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 230 newly confirmed cases Monday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,010 and its confirmed caseload to more than 123,000.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were about 300 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, and more than 60 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at care homes rose to more than 5,900 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
