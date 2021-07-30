BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a woman outside a city pharmacy.
The victim was shot just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday outside a pharmacy in the area of Corinth and Birch streets in the city's Roslindale neighborhood, police said.
She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said in a statement on their website.
Her name was not made public and no arrests were announced.
"At this time, we do not believe this is a random incident and it is currently being investigated by Boston police detectives," Deputy Superintedent Victor Evans said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators.
