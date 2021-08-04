Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.